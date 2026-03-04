K-pop Lovers Unite for a Day of Fun at Bangtan Bash
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A K-Pop experience fans will be sure to want to check out is coming in less than two weeks. Bangtan Bash at the St. Paul River Centre is an exciting fan festival coming on Saturday, March 14th.
What is the event all about?
The event is set up to celebrate the return of superstars BTS and their dedicated Army fandom. The free Bangtan Bash will have dance competitions, K-Pop vendors, photocard trading, a costume contest, random play dance challenges, faffels, giveaways, and performances from the local K-Pop community.
The event is being put on by Minnesota K-Pop Connect. Founder Toby Vang says the Bangtan Bash is about bringing the K-Pop Community together to celebrate BTS's return and their way to celebrate the return right here in Minnesota.
Bangtan Bash will give BTS fans a chance to celebrate the group's artistry, music, and impact in one fun-filled day. Bangtan Bash runs from Noon to 6:00 p.m. at the St. Paul River Centre on March 14th and is FREE to attend.
