ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A K-Pop experience fans will be sure to want to check out is coming in less than two weeks. Bangtan Bash at the St. Paul River Centre is an exciting fan festival coming on Saturday, March 14th.

Minnesota K-Pop Connection Minnesota K-Pop Connection loading...

What is the event all about?

The event is set up to celebrate the return of superstars BTS and their dedicated Army fandom. The free Bangtan Bash will have dance competitions, K-Pop vendors, photocard trading, a costume contest, random play dance challenges, faffels, giveaways, and performances from the local K-Pop community.

The event is being put on by Minnesota K-Pop Connect. Founder Toby Vang says the Bangtan Bash is about bringing the K-Pop Community together to celebrate BTS's return and their way to celebrate the return right here in Minnesota.

Minnesota K-Pop Connection Minnesota K-Pop Connection loading...

Bangtan Bash will give BTS fans a chance to celebrate the group's artistry, music, and impact in one fun-filled day. Bangtan Bash runs from Noon to 6:00 p.m. at the St. Paul River Centre on March 14th and is FREE to attend.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota K-Pop Connection Minnesota K-Pop Connection loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.