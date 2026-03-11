ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Rideshare companies in Minnesota must accommodate riders with disabilities. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a discrimination settlement with Lyft that includes improvements to policies, driver education, and updates to the Lyft app. It also strengthens accountability for drivers who violate the policies and provides a $63,000 monetary settlement.

The settlement is the result of a discrimination case against Tori Andres, who was repeatedly denied rides because of her service dog.

Andres says the case has been deeply personal to her, and her guide dog, Alfred, is her freedom and the reason she is able to live her life as a college student and athlete completely independently.

Authorities say the investigation from November 2021 to January 2023 found Lyft drivers canceled numerous rides after learning that Andres was traveling with her service dog. In one instance, a Lyft driver hung up the phone and canceled the ride immediately after being informed about the service dog by Andres' mom, who was providing directions. In another example, authorities say two separate drivers canceled within minutes of each other after seeing the service dog, resulting in Andres missing a medical appointment.

The Department of Human Services concluded that Lyft violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which prohibits public places, including rideshare vehicles, from denying people access because they have a disability.

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says for people with disabilities, rideshares like Lyft are not a convenience, it is a civil right, and the settlement is an important step forward. The Human Rights Department says the settlement will benefit riders across the United States, promoting independence and connection.