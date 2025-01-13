Minnesota’s Dept. Of Human Services Commissioner Is Stepping Down
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services is stepping down. Jodi Harpstead will depart as commissioner effective on February 3rd. Governor Tim Walz named Harpstead as commissioner in August 2019.
Since her appointment, she has overseen the internal evolution and operational stability of the department and worked to separate the human services department into three agencies including the Children Youth and Families, and Direct Care and Treatment Departments which will both become independent in July.
Governor Walz says he is proud of the work Harpstead has done running the most complex and wide-ranging agency in state government. Prior to becoming commissioner of the Human Services Department Harpstead was the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota for over seven years.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
$2 MILLION PAGODA HOME IN RED WING
See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie