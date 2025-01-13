Minnesota’s Dept. Of Human Services Commissioner Is Stepping Down

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services is stepping down. Jodi Harpstead will depart as commissioner effective on February 3rd. Governor Tim Walz named Harpstead as commissioner in August 2019.

Since her appointment, she has overseen the internal evolution and operational stability of the department and worked to separate the human services department into three agencies including the Children Youth and Families, and Direct Care and Treatment Departments which will both become independent in July.

Governor Walz says he is proud of the work Harpstead has done running the most complex and wide-ranging agency in state government. Prior to becoming commissioner of the Human Services Department Harpstead was the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota for over seven years.

