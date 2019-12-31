Report: St. Cloud worker used drugs with vulnerable adult

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Human Services says an employee at an adult foster care facility in St. Cloud used drugs with a vulnerable adult.

The investigation also found that the worker gave the vulnerable adult money to buy drugs.

According to a memo on the investigation, the state found the staff person was responsible for neglect. That person no longer works at Riverside Montage Homes.

The report says the vulnerable adult involved has a substance use disorder and reported to an employee that another employee gave them money to buy methamphetamine.The staff person denied providing money for drugs.