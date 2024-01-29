Minnesota Launches New Assisted Living Report Card

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Human Services has launched a new tool to help families make decisions about assisted living.

Nearly four years in the making, the Assisted Living Report Card was designed to rate assisted living facilities across Minnesota. It is based on resident and family surveys and ratings based on state inspections.

The DHS says the tool is a work in progress which currently ranks about 20% of the state's largest facilities. The report will expand early next year to include more facilities and ratings.

The Assisted Living Report Card was approved by the legislature in 2019 and was developed through a collaboration of the DHS, the Minnesota Board on Aging, and the Department of Health.

