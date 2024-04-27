St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford to Join a NFL Team

St. Cloud Tech graduate, Sauk Rapids native and former Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford reportedly has agree to sign as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Spann-Ford went undrafted but was quick to sign with the Cowboys Saturday night following the draft. Another St. Cloud area talent is already with the Dallas Cowboys in ROCORI graduate tackle Matt Waletzko.

Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spent the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.