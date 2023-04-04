St. Cloud Tech’s Spann-Ford Received Preseason Honor

St. Cloud Tech High School graduate Brevyn Spann-Ford has received a preseason honor. Spann-Ford has been named to the 2023 Walter Camp preseason 2nd team. Pro Football Focus has Spann-Ford listed as the #2 tight end prospect entering the 2023 college football season.

Spann-Ford started all 13 games for the Gophers in 2022 leading the team with 42 receptions for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league's coaches and media. Spann-Ford has one year of college eligibility remaining.

The Gopher Football continues with spring practice and will play their annual spring game at Huntington Bank Stadium at 11 a.m. on April 22. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.