St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Likely to Join NFL Team This Weekend

The NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday with round 1 Thursday, rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday. St. Cloud Tech graduate, Sauk Rapids native and former Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will either be drafted or will likely sign as an undrafted rookie following the draft. If Spann-Ford is drafted he'd likely be picked between rounds 4-7. NFL teams typically sign 10-15 undrafted rookie free agents after the draft.

Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spent the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Spann-Ford's college teammate at the University of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin is expected to be drafted somewhere between round 2-4.