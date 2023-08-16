Another National Honor For St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford

Sauk Rapids native and St. Cloud Tech graduate Brevyn Spann-Ford has received another National College Football honor prior to the season. The University of Minnesota tight end has been named to the 2023 Lombardi Watch List which highlights the top Division I college football players each year.

Spann-Ford is a 6'7 269 pound senior tight end who chose to return to the Gophers for his bonus year, the COVID year, as opposed to leaving for the NFL draft. Spann-Ford led the Gophers with 42 receptions for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2022 while starting all 13 games.

Spann-Ford is ranked as a top 150 prospect for the 2024 NFL draft and is projected to be a 3rd or 4th rounder.

The Gophers open the 2024 season at home against Nebraska August 31 at 7 p.m., pregame on WJON at 5 p.m.