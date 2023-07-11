Two Former Rox, 2 Gophers Taken in MLB Draft

Two St. Cloud Rox players and 2 Gopher baseball players have been taken in the MLB draft. The former Rox players include infielder Brice Mathews who was taken by the Houston Astros with the 28th overall pick. He played for the Rox in the summer of 2022 and hit .271 with 6 home runs and 29 RBI. Former Rox outfielder Andrew Pinckney was chosen by the Washington Nationals in the 4th round. He played for the Rox in 2021.

Two Gopher baseball players were taken in the draft Monday. The two were pitcher George Klassen in the 6th round by the Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder Brett Bateman who was taken in the 8th round by the Chicago Cubs.

The final 10 rounds of the draft are taking place today. Other Minnesota draft hopefuls include 3rd baseman Garrett Bevacqua from St. Cloud State, pitchers Connor Wietgrefe, Richie Holetz and Will Semb from the University of Minnesota, outfielder Josh Fitzgerald from the Gophers, outfielder Easton Breyfogle from Benilde St. Margaret's High School, pitcher Isaac Morton from Spring Lake Park High School, and pitcher Jacob Mrosko from the University of St. Thomas.