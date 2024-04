The St. Cloud Rox have announced the signing of infielder Kade Lewis for the 2024 season. Lewis is a Sartell native who's playing college baseball at Division I Butler University in Indianapolis.

Lewis is hitting .411 with 8 doubles, 8 home runs and 32 RBIs this season. He leads the Bulldogs in doubles, home runs and RBIs this season.

The St. Cloud Rox open the 2024 season May 28 at Bismarck, North Dakota.