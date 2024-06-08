Rox Rally Late To Beat Minot

The Rox took the lead late in coming back to beat the Minot Hot Tots at Joe Faber Field Friday night. The Hot Tots held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the 7th when St. Cloud started to pour it on.

The Rox put up 4 in the 7th on a Sac Fly, a single, and two unearned runs. Then in the 8th they really got going. Francesco Barbieri knocked in 3 on a bases-loaded triple, Kaden Amundson knocked in 2 with a single, and the Rox put up 8 in the inning for the 13-3 final.

Kaden Amundson led the Rox with 3-RBI and Brandon Jaenke picked up the win in relief. The Rox will take on Minot again tonight before opening a 3 game series against Willmar on Sunday.

