Rox Post 6th Straight Win; Playoff Tickets On Sale

The Rox earned their 6th straight win and they completed a 2-game sweep of the Minot Hot Tots 2-1 Thursday night. The Rox fell behind 1-0 in the 3rd inning but scored 2 runs in the 6th inning to take the lead and that turned out to be enough to get the win.

Get our free mobile app

Noah Greise went 2-4 with 1 RBI, Blake Young went 2-4 and Ben Vujovich went 1-3 with 1 RBI for the Rox. Owen Marsh threw 2 shutout innings with 3 strikeouts to earn the win in relief. Jack Burcham threw the last 2 innings with 1 strikeout to grab the save for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 22-10 in the 2nd half of the season but remain 1 1/2 games back of first place Willmar in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division Standings. The Rox will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

The Rox will play Willmar in a best of 3 first round series starting Sunday at 4:05 p.m. in St. Cloud. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Playoff tickets for Sunday's game are available to purchase. Learn more at stcloudrox.com.

Game 2 and, if necessary Game 3 will be played in Willmar Monday and Tuesday.