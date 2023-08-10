Rox Rout Hot Tots For 5th Straight Win

Rox Rout Hot Tots For 5th Straight Win

Evan Esch (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com)

The St. Cloud Rox won their 5th straight game 13-1 over the Minot Hot Tots Wednesday night to improve to 21-10 in the 2nd half of the season.  The Rox scored at least 1 run in every inning except the 8th inning.

Get our free mobile app

Michael McNamara went 2-4 with a run scored and 3 RBI, Noah Greise went 2-4 with a home run with 2 RBI, and both Oscar Serratos Jr. and Anthony Mata had 1 hit and 2 RBI each for St. Cloud.

Evan Esch threw 6 innings with 5 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 5 strikeouts to get the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud will host Minot again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

The Rox start play in the Northwoods League playoffs Sunday at home against Willmar at 4:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 3:35.

 

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

Filed Under: Minot Hot Tots, st. cloud rox
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON