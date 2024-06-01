Rox Fall To Duluth In Home Opener
The St. Cloud Rox fell in their home opener on Friday Night against the Duluth Huskies. Duluth jumped on starting pitcher Austin Henry in the 2nd inning putting up 4 runs.
Henry did not make it out of the inning tossing just one inning giving up 4 runs with 4 walks. St. Cloud got one run back in the bottom of the 3rd, it was unearned. The Huskies increased their lead to 7-1 by scoring 3 times in the top of the 4th. The Rox again answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the 4th on an RBI single to center by Jake Perry making it 7-2.
Duluth added to the lead in the 5th and 6th making it 10-2 going into the bottom of the 7th. St. Cloud scored in a variety of ways in their half of the inning scoring a couple of unearned runs and on an RBI single by Sawyer Smith to make it 10-6. The Huskies were able to shut down the Rox bats in the 8th and 9th and take the game by the 10-6 final. The two teams play again at 6:05 p.m. tonight at Joe Faber Field.
