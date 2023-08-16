Rox Walk Off Loggers; Headed to NWL Championship

The St. Cloud Rox won a back and forth game Tuesday night 9-8 at Joe Faber Field over the La Crosse Loggers in the Great Plains Championship game. Ben Vujovich drove in the game-winning run walking off the Loggers and sending St. Cloud to the Northwoods League Championship game.

The Rox went out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before La Crosse tied the game at 3 in the 6th inning. St. Cloud scored 4 runs in the 7th inning only to see the Loggers match them with 4 runs in the 8th inning. La Crosse went ahead 8-7 in the 9th inning but St. Cloud managed 2 runs in the 9th inning to come away with the win.

Michael McNamara went 2-4 with 4 RBI, Anthony Mata went 3-5 with a run scored, Jackson Hauge went 1-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI, and Jose Gonzalez went 2-4 with 2 runs scored for St. Cloud.

Piercen McElyea threw 5 1/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed for the Rox. Jake Burcham allowed 5 hits and 2 earned runs over 1 2/3 innings to get the win.

The Rox will host either Traverse City or Green Bay at 6:35 in the Northwoods League Championship game Friday night. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Traverse City hosts Green Bay tonight at 7:05 in the Great Lakes Championship game.