Hot Tots Blank Rox in Minot

Tyler Hemmesch (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com)

The St. Cloud Rox lost 7-0 at Minot against the Hot Tots Wednesday night.  Minot scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning and added 5 runs in the 5th inning.  St. Cloud managed 6 hits for the game with Haiden Hunt and Jackson Hauge each posting 2.

Tyler Hemmesch started the game for the Rox and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs (1 earned) over 4 innings.

St. Cloud is now 9-5 in the 2nd half of the season and are tied with Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division.  The Rox will host Willmar tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 6:05.

 

