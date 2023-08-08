Rox Earn 40th Win; Magic Number is 2

The St. Cloud Rox posted their 40th overall win this season Monday night 8-3 at Duluth against the Huskies. The Rox also shrunk their magic number to 2 to clinch a playoff spot.

St. Cloud fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but surged ahead with 4 runs in the 6th inning and added to their lead with a run in the 7th inning and 2 more in the 9th inning.

Jose Gonzalez drove in 3 runs, Kevin Butler drove in 2 and both Jackson Hauge and Anthony Mata each had 2 hits and 1 run scored for the Rox.

Cade Lommel threw the first 5 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 3 earned runs to earn the win.

The Rox are 19-10 in the 2nd half of the season and are 1 1/2 games back of Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division 2nd half standings.

The Rox will host Duluth tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.