Duluth Topples Rox Again

The St. Cloud Rox had another rough night against the Duluth Huskies on Saturday. Duluth jumped all over Piercen McElyea in the first inning. McElyea walked the leadoff batter and then gave up a 2-run HR to Joe Vos which was just the beginning.

Get our free mobile app

Some walks, a hit batter, a couple of doubles, and a pitching change later, and Duluth had a 9-0 lead. McElyea lasted only 1/3 of an inning giving up all 9 earned runs, with 3 walks, and 4 hits. The Huskies put up another 3-Runs in the top of the 2nd on a 2-RBI single by Cardell Thibodeaux and an error giving them a 12-0 advantage. The Rox got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI single by Will Henson. Henson was followed by a 2-run HR by Carter Hanson and the lead was 12-3.

St. Cloud picked up another run in the 6th to make it 12-4. Duluth got the run back in the top of the 8th to increase the lead to 13-4. The Rox tried to come back in the bottom of the 9th getting 2-Runs on a double by Gunner Antillon, and an unearned run on a single by Tyler Bishop but the rally came up short and Duluth took the game 13-7. The loss drops the Rox record to 2-4 and puts them in 5th place in the Great Plains West.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures