UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two former St. Cloud Rox players took the next step in making their big league dreams come true on Saturday. Tyson LeBlanc and Kade Lewis were selected on the first day of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

LeBlanc played for St. Cloud in 2025 and was selected with the 61st pick by the Detroit Tigers. Lewis was taken with the 123rd overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians and played for the Rox in 2024.

Roch Cholowksy, SS, UCLA, was picked 1st overall by the Chicago White Sox

Lewis played his high school ball locally for Sartell, graduating in 2022. He began his collegiate career at Butler in 2024 before moving to Wake Forest, where he started 24 games for the Demon Deacons in 2026 and hit .354.

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LeBlanc played collegiately at LSU-Eunice under Rox Field Manager Nick Studdard. He hit .367 with 132 RBI in 119 games in two seasons with the Bengals. LeBlanc moved on to play for the University of Kansas Jayhawks after his outstanding 2025 season with the Rox and broke the Jayhawks record for single-season home runs with 25.

The MN Twins selected Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech with the #3 overall pick.

Lewis and LeBlanc join the list of over 100 former St. Cloud Rox players to be taken in the MLB Draft.

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