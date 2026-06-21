ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (17-10) kicked off their six-game home stand with a big win on Saturday. The Rox beat up on the Minot Hots Tots (11-16) by a score of 14-1 at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox took an early 1-0 lead in their half of the first on an RBI single by Colton Rother.

They put the pedal down in the second, scoring four times. Tanner Recchio knocked in a run on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. Dylan Westbrook drove in two more with a single, and then Rother scored Westbrook on another single.

Dylan Westbrook, St. Cloud Rox Dylan Westbrook, St. Cloud Rox

After picking up another run in the fourth to make it 6-0, the Rox doubled the score in the sixth. A double by Westbrook sent two runners across the plate, and with the bases loaded, three walks and a wild pitch picked up four more for a 12-0 lead. The Rox picked up their final two runs in the seventh.

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Hunter Poe started the game for St. Cloud, and he threw five innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts in his fifth start of the season.

The Rox will close out the two-game series with Minot on Sunday. The Badlands Big Sticks come to town for a four-game set starting on Monday. St. Cloud then heads out to Mankato to take on the Moon Dogs on Friday and Saturday.

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