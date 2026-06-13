THUNDER BAY, ON (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (12-6) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (9-9) by a score of 10-5 on Friday. The Rox now head home to get ready for a game with the Willmar Stingers on Saturday night.

The Rox took an early lead in the 2nd inning when Jackson Akin jacked his 3rd HR for the season and gave St. Cloud a 1-0 lead.

The Cats took the lead thanks to a home run of their own and an RBI single in the 3rd. St. Cloud cut the margin to 4-3 thanks to a miscue by Thunder Bay in the 5th, and it was 4-3.

The Rox would again cut the Cats' lead to a run in the 6th inning. After loading the bases, St. Cloud was able to push two runs across with a sacrifice bunt and a sac fly to make it a 6-5 game.

That would be as close as St. Cloud would get for the rest of the game. The Rox had some chances in the later innings but were not able to capitalize, while Thunder Bay did, and the Border Cats took the contest by the final 10- 5 score.

The Rox remain atop the Great Plains West at 12-6 and get ready for four straight games against the Willmar Stingers.

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