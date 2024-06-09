Rox Roll, Bake Hot Tots For Sweep
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox recorded their first sweep of the season on Saturday beating the Minto Hot Tots. The game was knotted at 1 going into the bottom of the 4th, Andrew Savage started the scoring when he was hit by a pitch bringing in Will Henson to make it 2-1.
Then, Gunner Antillon was walked to bring in another run, followed by Sawyer Smith's single to right that scored two more. But the Rox weren't done, Jake Perry brought in two more with his single to center. By the time the 4th inning was done the Rox scored 7 times and had an 8-1 lead. St. Cloud increased the lead to 10-1 scoring twice in the 5th.
The Rox added to the lead in the 7th on a 2-RBI single by Henson and 2-Run HR by Ben Higdon making it 14-1 which would be the final. Piercen McElyea picked up the win throwing 5 innings giving up only 3 hits and one earned run. St. Cloud opens up a three-game series at home against Willmar on Sunday.
