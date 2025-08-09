ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A fast start for the St. Cloud Rox (47-21) didn't propel them to victory on Friday Night. St. Cloud fell to the Mankato Moon Dogs (37-32) in their last regular-season home game, 16-10. The Rox jumped all over Moon Dog starter Tanner Shumski in the first inning and batted 10 in route to putting up 5 runs, led by a 2-run double by Jackson Cooke. They added to the lead in the third when Noah Gordon stole home to make it 6-0 Rox after three.

The Moon Dogs started their comeback in the top of the 4th. Miken Miller drove in 3 on a double and singles by Adrian Beltre Jr. and Brandon Vicko knotting things up at 6 apiece at the end of 4. St. Cloud retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th on a sacrifice bunt by Jaixen Frost, and it was 7-6, Rox. The lead was short-lived as Mankato put up 4 of their own in the top of the 6th on a Connor Jennings grand slam, and it was 10-7 heading into the bottom of the 6th. St. Cloud got one back in the bottom of the 6th, but the Moon Dogs put up another 3 in the top of the 7th on a 3-run home run by Jennings, his 2nd dinger of the game, and Mankato had a 13-8 lead.

The two teams traded two runs apiece in the 8th, and Mankato grabbed an insurance run in the 9th for the final 16-10 score. The two teams will square off again on Saturday night in Mankato for the final regular-season game of the year. The Rox will return home on Sunday to start the Northwoods League Playoffs.

