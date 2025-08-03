WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (42-20) dropped their second game in a row, getting clobbered by the Willmar Stingers (35-2) 12-1 on Saturday. Willmar stung Rox starter J.D. Dobis for 4 runs in the 1st inning, with the big hit coming from Joey Craig in the form of a 3-run HR. St. Cloud tried to battle back in the 4th, Augusto Mungarrieta drove in Joshua Dykhoff with an RBI single, cutting the lead to 4-1.

Willmar had an answer in the bottom of the 4th. The Stingers' Armani Guzman drove in 3-runs on a double but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. The damage was done, though, and Willmar had a 7-1 lead and knocked Dobis out of the game. The Rox starter surrendered 7 earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. Willmar wasn't done, though; they battered around Rox reliever Owen Marsh in the sixth, hitting him up for 5 more runs and the final 12-1 score. The Rox will try to get back in the win column and even up the series when they take on the Stingers again on Sunday. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)-Hall of Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs.

