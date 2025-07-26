Rox Sweep Series With Impressive Win Over Hot Tots
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (38-17) earned a weekend sweep of the Minot Hot Tots (19-39) on Friday night, defeating them by a score of 8-3. The Rox opened up the game in the 4th inning. Already up 1-0, St. Cloud scored in a variety of ways in the fourth. One run came in on an RBI single by Alex Dupuy, who had homered already in the 3rd, a second run came in on a bases loaded walk to Jackson Hauge, the third run on a Sac Fly, and the fourth run came on a double steal which scored Tanner Recchio.
The Rox plated two more runs in the 7th on a two-run HR by Jackson Cooke. Minot put up all three of their runs in the top of the 8th off Rox reliever Aiden Lieser. Starter J D Dobis tossed seven shutout innings to earn his third win on the season. The Rox start a two-game home series against the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday.
