Hauge’s Clutch Homers Lead Rox To Another Victory

St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (39-17) extended their winning streak in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The Rox walked off the Waterloo Bucks (34-25) by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings. The Bucks broke open a scoreless game in the 3rd inning with a grand slam blast by Jake Bechtel to stake them to a 4-0 lead.

The Rox came right back in their half of the inning with a home run of their own, a 3-run shot by Jackson Hauge, his first of the year, to make it 4-3. St. Cloud quickly tied the game in the 4th on a Sac Fly from Nolan Geislinger. In the bottom of the 6th, St. Cloud grabbed a 5-4 lead on an unearned run. Waterloo tied things up 5-5 right away, plating a run in the top of the 7th on a wild pitch that brought in Mitchell Iliff.

Jackson Hauge, PHOTO by St. Cloud Rox
The game remained 5-5 at the end of the 9th, and the contest went to extra innings.  Waterloo wasted no time in scoring on an RBI single by Larry Edwards for the 6-5 lead.  Jackson Hauge decided one home run in the game was not enough and belted a 2-run game-winning blast in the bottom of the 10th, and the 7-6 victory for the Rox. The two teams will battle it out again on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. It is Kids TV Takeover Day at Joe Faber Field with an appearance by Bluey and Bingo.

