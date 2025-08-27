Rox Foundation Mini Golf Tournament Sets Fundraising Record

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud fundraising event set a record for the amount raised. The St. Cloud Rox Community Foundation's Central Minnesota Challenge Cup Mini Golf tournament raised a record $17,458. The funds will go towards the Rox Community Foundation and Central Minnesota Auto Care Association to help support scholarships for high school seniors looking to advance their education in the automotive industry. The event also had a record 112 participants. The top scorers were Jake Gruber and Dana Voigt of Ralph's Car and Tractor, and the challenge took place at Summerland Family Fun Park in Sauk Rapids. It was the fourth year for the Mini Golf Challenge, and to date, the event has raised over $46,000.

St. Cloud Rox Community Foundation
