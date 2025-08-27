Rox Foundation Mini Golf Tournament Sets Fundraising Record
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud fundraising event set a record for the amount raised. The St. Cloud Rox Community Foundation's Central Minnesota Challenge Cup Mini Golf tournament raised a record $17,458. The funds will go towards the Rox Community Foundation and Central Minnesota Auto Care Association to help support scholarships for high school seniors looking to advance their education in the automotive industry. The event also had a record 112 participants. The top scorers were Jake Gruber and Dana Voigt of Ralph's Car and Tractor, and the challenge took place at Summerland Family Fun Park in Sauk Rapids. It was the fourth year for the Mini Golf Challenge, and to date, the event has raised over $46,000.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]
Rox Home Opener Guests Through The Years
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt