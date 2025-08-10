MANKATO (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (47-22) ended the regular season by being swept by the Mankato Moon Dogs (38-32). Mankato completed the home and home series sweep with a 10-1 win over the Rox on Saturday night. The Rox took the early lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Tyson LeBlanc and were up 1-0. The Moon Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Tony Lira.

Get our free mobile app

It was all Mankato going forward. The Moon Dogs took a 2-1 lead in the third, and then put up a four-spot in the fourth inning to get up 6-1. Mankato wasn't done; they scored another four runs in the sixth inning on a collection of singles and fielders' choices to put them up by the final 10-1 score.

Piercen McElyea was roughed up in the start for the Rox. He gave up all ten runs, nine of them earned on nine hits with two strikeouts and five walks. The Rox finish the regular season at 47-22, the best record in the Great Plains Division, and will take on Mankato on the road on Sunday to start their postseason run. Game 2 of the three game playoff match up will be in St. Cloud on Monday, with Game 3 on Tuesday in St. Cloud if needed.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.