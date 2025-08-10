Rox Eye Playoffs Despite Disappointing Finale Against Mankato
MANKATO (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (47-22) ended the regular season by being swept by the Mankato Moon Dogs (38-32). Mankato completed the home and home series sweep with a 10-1 win over the Rox on Saturday night. The Rox took the early lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Tyson LeBlanc and were up 1-0. The Moon Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Tony Lira.
It was all Mankato going forward. The Moon Dogs took a 2-1 lead in the third, and then put up a four-spot in the fourth inning to get up 6-1. Mankato wasn't done; they scored another four runs in the sixth inning on a collection of singles and fielders' choices to put them up by the final 10-1 score.
Piercen McElyea was roughed up in the start for the Rox. He gave up all ten runs, nine of them earned on nine hits with two strikeouts and five walks. The Rox finish the regular season at 47-22, the best record in the Great Plains Division, and will take on Mankato on the road on Sunday to start their postseason run. Game 2 of the three game playoff match up will be in St. Cloud on Monday, with Game 3 on Tuesday in St. Cloud if needed.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]