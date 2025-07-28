Local Foundation Awards $15,000 In Scholarships
ST. CLOUD (WJON news) -- A local community foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to Minnesota high school students. The Rox Community Foundation, in partnership with NAPA Central, and Wells, CLA, has chosen 15 high school seniors to each receive a $1,000 scholarship.
In what areas were the scholarships awarded?
The students were chosen by a panel of judges across six categories: Art, Athletics, Automotive, Disabilities, Education, and Volunteerism, highlighting the diverse talents and passions of students throughout the region. Community Foundation Chief Administrator Rachel Thiesse says every year the decision gets tougher because all the students just keep raising the bar and they are doing amazing things in the classroom.
How many students applied for the scholarships?
She says they had a record 285 applications, surpassing 2024 by more than 40. Since 2019, the Rox Community Foundation has awarded $86,000 in scholarships to Central Minnesota students.
Who were the scholarship winners?
Here is the full list of scholarship winners and their schools:
Addison Hoglund - St. Michael-Albertville High School
Ainsley Kresha - Little Falls Community High School
Brady Cronen - Hancock Public School
Cole Hofstad - Royalton High School
Evan Stoltman - Elk River High School
Grant Tylutki - ROCORI
Kaylee Walklin - ROCORI
Josie Bierbaum - Albany Area High School
Faith Beuning - Albany Area High School
Joseph Marlette - St. Cloud Tech High School
Madi Wendlandt - Paynesville Area High School
Graysin Miller - Paynesville Area High School
Mitchell Lipinski - Eden Valley-Watkins High School
Riley Geislinger - Eden Valley-Watkins High School
Sydney Breimon - Maple Lake High School
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale