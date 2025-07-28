ST. CLOUD (WJON news) -- A local community foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to Minnesota high school students. The Rox Community Foundation, in partnership with NAPA Central, and Wells, CLA, has chosen 15 high school seniors to each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

In what areas were the scholarships awarded?

The students were chosen by a panel of judges across six categories: Art, Athletics, Automotive, Disabilities, Education, and Volunteerism, highlighting the diverse talents and passions of students throughout the region. Community Foundation Chief Administrator Rachel Thiesse says every year the decision gets tougher because all the students just keep raising the bar and they are doing amazing things in the classroom.

How many students applied for the scholarships?

She says they had a record 285 applications, surpassing 2024 by more than 40. Since 2019, the Rox Community Foundation has awarded $86,000 in scholarships to Central Minnesota students.

Who were the scholarship winners?

Here is the full list of scholarship winners and their schools:

Addison Hoglund - St. Michael-Albertville High School

Ainsley Kresha - Little Falls Community High School

Brady Cronen - Hancock Public School

Cole Hofstad - Royalton High School

Evan Stoltman - Elk River High School

Grant Tylutki - ROCORI

Kaylee Walklin - ROCORI

Josie Bierbaum - Albany Area High School

Faith Beuning - Albany Area High School

Joseph Marlette - St. Cloud Tech High School

Madi Wendlandt - Paynesville Area High School

Graysin Miller - Paynesville Area High School

Mitchell Lipinski - Eden Valley-Watkins High School

Riley Geislinger - Eden Valley-Watkins High School

Sydney Breimon - Maple Lake High School

