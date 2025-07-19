ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (34-14) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (23-28) in their game on Friday. The Moon Dogs dropped the Rox 9-1 at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox took the early lead and got their only run in the bottom of the first inning. Joshua Dykoff doubled and brought in Tyson Leblanc. The MoonDogs put up all nine of their runs in the top of the fourth. Mankato scored all their runs by stringing together singles and doubles throughout the inning.

JD Dobis got knocked around in the start for the Rox. Dobis gave up 8 runs, 7 earned, on 7 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Next up for the Rox is a rematch on Saturday with Mankato.

