Big Sticks Pull Ahead Late Against Rox In Friday Night Game
DICKINSON, ND (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (42-19) ended up with a split with the Badlands Big Sticks (38-24) after falling to them on Friday night. The Big Sticks dropped the Rox 7-2. St. Cloud got on the board first when Jackson Cooke knocked in Augusto Mungarrieta for a 1-0 lead in the 2nd.
Badlands took the lead in the 3rd on the Connor Massimini show. Massimini knocked in Parker Winghart with a double for the first run, and then later in the inning, Massimini stole home to give the Big Sticks a 2-1 lead. Badlands increased the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single by Shane Miller in the bottom of the 4th.
The Rox cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the 7th on an RBI single by Joshua Dykhoff, which scored Jaixen Frost. That would be it for St. Cloud, though. The Big Sticks pulled away in the bottom of the 8th, putting up 4 runs. Ryker Schow brought in two on a double, and a single by Miller brought in the others.
Caden Leonard took the loss for St. Cloud, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings of relief of Dykhoff. The Rox start a two-game series with Willmar on Saturday in Willmar.
