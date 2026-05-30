ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox continue to roll early on in the 2026 season, taking down the Bismarck Larks 13-2 Friday night. The game was the Rox's home opener at Joe Faber field, and the win improved their record to 4-1 on the year.

The game started out low scoring with both pitchers putting up zeros through four innings. The Rox erupted in the fifth, taking a 5-0 lead. The outburst was a pure team effort with four RBI singles in five at-bats.

The Rox scored with another burst in the seventh inning, putting up another four runs to increase the lead to 9-1. Cal Schmelzle capped off the inning with his RBI single.

Cal Schmelzle, PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud Rox. Cal Schmelzle, PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud Rox. loading...

St. Cloud was full of scoring outbursts in the game as they plated yet another four runs in the eighth inning after Bismarck scored one in the top of the frame. Schmelzle came through again with a bases-clearing double in his Rox debut.

The Rox held Bismarck to just two hits in the game, with Isaiah Sales picking up the win in relief. Brock Toney started for the Rox, tossing four shutout innings, striking out 3 and walking 1.

St. Cloud will take on Bismarck again on Saturday night at Joe Faber Field at 6:05 p.m. It is also Piggy Bank Giveaway and Quarter Drop night at the game. The first 300 kids will get a piggy bank and have the chance to pick up $1,000 quarters on the field after the game.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, the team will promote Mental Health Awareness by wearing special jerseys. The player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with all the proceeds going to the Ellison Center in support of Mental Health.

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