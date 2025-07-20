Rox Struggle As MoonDogs Strike Hard Early In Game
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (34-15) suffered a rare back-to-back loss on Saturday. The Rox fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (24-28) for the second day in a row, 11-3 at Joe Faber Field. The MoonDogs jumped all over starting pitcher Jake Burcham in the first inning, putting up five runs led by a 3-run HR by Sean Griggs. The Rox did cut the margin to 4 in their half of the first inning when Carter Jorissen knocked in Alex Dupuy on a Sac Fly, making it 5-1 MoonDogs after 1.
St. Cloud shaved another run off the lead in the 3rd on another Sac Fly, this one by Cayden Gaskin, bringing in Tyson LeBlanc to make it 5-2. However, the Mankato answered back in a big way in the 5th inning when they scored 4 runs on a 2-run double by Corey Nunez and a 2-run base hit by Tony Lira, making it 9-,2, and it was all over by that poiint.
The Rox will try to rebound from the back-to-back losses when they travel to Willmar to take on the Stingers in a two-game series on Sunday. St. Cloud remains in first place in the Great Plains West with a two-game lead over the Stingers.
