MINNESOTA BASEBALL ASSOCIATION

REGION 8C

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

(Friday, August 1st)

The Pirates defeated their Region rival, the Chargers, out-hitting them eleven to seven, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Bennett Evans threw nine innings, giving up seven hits and eight walks.

Their offense was led by Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 four a RBI, and Luke Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple. Reed Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double. Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-4, and he scored a run, and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4 and Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-4.

For the Chargers, Anthony Reverman threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk, and he had two strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw four innings, gave up two hits, and had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Reegan Nelson, who went 4-for-4, and Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Eric Terres went 1-for-4, and Dylan Gertken was hit by a pitch.

DISTRICT 4B

AVON LAKERS 2 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

(Friday, August 1st)

The Lakers defeated their District rivals, the Lumberjacks; they out-hit them nine to five. Drew Lieser threw seven innings, gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings, gave up one hit, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, and Elliot Burnett went 2-for-5. Kadyn Mork went 2-for-4, and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two walks. Elliot Allen went 2-for-4, and he scored a run, and Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4. Elian Mezquita had a walk and scored a run, and Reese Gregory had a walk.

For Foley, Josiah Peterson threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits, two runs, four walks, and recording ten strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw 1 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, and had two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for an RBI. Dan Marod went 1-for-4 with a double, Chuck Hackett went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Lane Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk.

DISTRICT 6B

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

(Friday, August 1st)

The Lakers defeated their rivals, the Martins; they out-hit them ten to three, including a pair of doubles. Hayden Frank threw seven innings, gave up three hits, three runs, six walks, and recorded ten strikeouts. Jarrett Fave threw two innings, and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Donnie Klaverkamp went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Ben Clapp went 3-for-5 for an RBI, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored three runs. Hayden Frank went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases, one walk, one K, and he scored two runs. Nathan Zander went 1-for-5 with a double, and he scored a run. Riley Decker and Luke Fobbe both went 1-for-4.

For St. Martin Brady, Goebel threw four innings, giving up five hits, six runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw five innings, gave up five hits, and recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Goebel, who went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and two walks. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, two walks, and scored a run. Kurt Schlangen had an RBI, and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4. Chase Aleshire had a walk and scored a run, and Jaylen Arceneau had a walk.

REGION 8C

REGAL EAGLES 10 ELROSA SAINTS 6

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Eagles defeated their region rivals, the Saints; they out-hit them sixteen to twelve, including four doubles and a home run. Grant Paffrath threw four innings, gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and had four strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he had a strikeout. Shane Rademacher threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs. Bennet Schultz went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Knutson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, and scored four runs. J. Beier went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, and Chi Schneider went 2-for-4; he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, RBI, and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-5 and scored a run. J. Beier went 1-for-5 and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3.

For Elrosa Ashton, Dingman threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits and five runs. Luke Dingmann threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, one walk, and he had a strikeout. Hayden Sobiech threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one walk, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Weiner went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk, and Ethan Mueller went 4-for-6 for a RBI and scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk, and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and had an RBI. Ashton Dingmann went 3-for-6 and scored a run, and Peyton Winter went 1-for-5 and scored a run. Jackson Peter had three walks and scored two runs, and Hayden Sobiech had a walk and was hit by a pitch.

REGION 9C

PIERZ BREWERS 8 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Brewers defeated their foe, the River Dogs; they were out-hit ten to seven and aided by six walks. Pete Schommer threw eight innings, gave up nine hits, one walk, and had two strikeouts. Nate Solinger threw one inning; he gave up a hit, one walk, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund went 3-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs. Rylee Rausch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Phil Zynda went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Mike Leidenfrost had two walks and scored a run, Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Mike Nezerka had a walk.

For Royalton Brady, Yourczek threw six innings, gave up six hits, eight runs, six walks, and had four strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw two innings, and he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Drew Yourczek went 4-for-4, and Ethan Albright went 1-for-4. Nate Psyck went 1-for-4 and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4. Kirk Yourczek went 1-for-3, and Zack Cekalla went 1-for-3 with a walk. Grayson Suska went 1-for-2, and Ryan Snyder had a walk.

DISTRICT 6B

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 LORETTO LARKS 4

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Clippers defeated their district rivals, the Larks; they were out-hit ten to eight, including three doubles. Carson Geislinger threw eight innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, nine walks, and had four strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, four stolen bases, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Brenden Ashton went 2-for-5 for a double, Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double, and Caden Neiman had a stolen base.

For Loretto Miles, Nablo threw nine innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, and recorded ten strikeouts. Jack Scanlon threw two innings, gave up one hit, one run, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Koskie, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, a walk, and scored two runs. Josh Gullickson went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Maher went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks, and Colin Gregory went 1-for-4 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Nick Gerhardt went 1-for-5, Brandon Brolin had a walk and was hit by a pitch, and Chuck Engdahl had a stolen base and a walk.

REGION 8A

ELK RIVER LUMBER JACKS 11 BEMIDJI BUCKS 8

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their region rivals, the Bucks; they out-hit them twelve to ten, and they were aided by seven walks. Max Loven threw seven innings, gave up eight hits, three runs, and recorded six strikeouts. Kayden Swenson threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, five runs, and three walks. Logan LaPlante threw 1 1/3 innings, gave up two walks, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bentley Casey, who went 3-for-6 for an RBI, and J. Brooks went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Tanner Vogel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk, and two scored runs, and Will Ambrose went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and a walk. Logan LaPlante went 2-for-5 with a double, and Max Loven went 2-for-5 with a walk and scored a run. Jacob Mitchell had an RBI, Andrew Palm went 1-for-4, with a walk, and he scored two runs. TJ. Reilly had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Jake Saari had two walks and he scored a run.

For Bemidji, Peyton Neadeau threw one inning; he gave up three hits, six runs, and four walks. Dan Clusiau threw five innings, gave up six hits, four runs, two walks, and had three strikeouts. Jack Lundquist threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Biehn went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Cam Justice went 1-for-4 or a RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Ty Lundeen went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, and he scored a run, and Ben Corradi went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Steve Koscieluiak went 1-for-5, and Beau Brodina went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs. Will Zellman went 3-for-3, with two doubles for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run.

REGION 9C

RANDALL CUBS 7 OPOLE BEARS 5

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Cubs defeated their region rivals, the Bears; they out-hit them thirteen to seven. Nate Benning threw nine innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded fifteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Gwost went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs, and Alex Gwost went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Matt Otremba went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Braxten Santala went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Nate Benning went 1-for-5 and scored two runs, and Brett Strack went 1-for-4 with a walk. Alex Zack went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Adam Nibaur went 1-for-5, and he scored a run, and Ricky Drew went 1-for-5.

For Opole, Sam Butler threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Maverick Novitki went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and Tate Lange went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. A.Lange went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Brodi Huls went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 and Drew Lange went 1-for-4, Keaton Gustin had two walks and scored a run, and Masyn Patrick was hit three times by a pitch and scored a run.

REGION 1C

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Stone Poneys defeated their region rivals, the Anglers. They out-hit them thirteen to nine, including three doubles. Nate Nierenhausen threw seven innings, gave up nine hits, one run, two walks, and had two strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings, and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrmann went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Dan O’Connell went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 2-for-5 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Miles Simonson went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBI, and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Austin Lahr was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

For the Anglers, Ethan Knutson threw seven innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, one walk, and he had five strikeouts, and Tom Schaupp threw one inning. Their offense was led by Ethan Knutson and Nick Dinkel, both went 2-for-4. Derek Cagle and Joey Rathman both went 1-for-5, and Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Tyler Batholomew went 1-for-2 with two walks, Kal Volinkaty went 1-for-,4 and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

REGION 6C

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 ROCKFORD CROWS 2

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Brewers defeated their regional rivals, the Crows; they were out-hit nine to six. JT Harren threw eight innings, gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded six strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning, gave up one hit, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and Derrik Orth had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4, and JT Harren went 1-for-4, and he scored two runs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch.

For Rockford, Max Edwards threw eight innings, gave up six hits, three runs, and had five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Schutter, who went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Riley Morn went 2-for-3. Rowan Dodge went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, and Mitch Nelson went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Max Edwards and Nolan Perry both went 1-for-4.

REGION 8A

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 14 SABIN METS 1

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Mudcats defeated their region rivals, the Mets, they out-hit them fifteen to five, including five doubles, one triple, and a home run. Jacoby Nold threw seven innings, gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tommy Horan went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. David Dorsey went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Carter Heinisch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored three runs, and Isaac Howe went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, and he scored two runs. Dylan Inninger went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Toby Sayles had an RBI, a stolen bae, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Gavin Quade went 1-for-1 with a double, Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, and Gavin Gast went 1-for-1. Cullen Wilson had a walk and he scored a run, and Tanner Nowacki had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

For Sabin Adam, the Brewers threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, eleven runs, two walks, and he had strikeout. Isaac Olson threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and had two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dan Lyons went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, and scored a run. Tony Zajac went 1-for-3 with a double and TJ. Hopkins went 2-for-3 and Cooper Borhardt had a walk, and Easton Rerick went 1-for-3 with a double.

REGION 1C

MORA BLUE DEVILS 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Blue Devils defeated their region for the River Cats; they out-hit them eleven to six. Graves threw eleven innings, gave up six hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Erickson, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs for two RBIs, and Nelson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Peterson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk, and Norby went 1-for-5 and was hit by a pitch. Norby scored a run, Foss went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Graves went 1-for-5.

Andy Nefs threw six innings, gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Carper threw five innings, gave up five hits, one run, and recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Samson Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a double, and Bryan McCallum had an RBI. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and a walk, and Will Kranz went 1-for-5 and scored a run. Jake Carpers went 1-for-3 with a walk, Tyler Carper went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, and Nick Proshek had a walk and he scored a run.

REGION 1B

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 ISANTI REDBIRDS 2

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Springers defeated their region foe, the Redbirds; they each collected ten hits. Zach Femrite threw six innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded nine strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw three innings, gave up three hits, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Brady Klehr went 2-for-4. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-for-4, and Brady Schafer scored a run

For Isanti, Phil Bray threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Marcus Hubbard went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Patrick Lind went 3-for-5, and he scored two runs, and Troy Jones went 2-for-4. Ethan Smith and Brent Tholen both went 1-for-4, and Eli Nelson had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

REGION 9C

AITKIN STEAM 5 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Steam defeated their region rivals, the Saints, and they out-hit them nine to seven, including three doubles. Nate Ehnstrom threw nine innings, gave up seven hits, one run, two walks, and recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Paulbeck went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and a walk, and he scored a run. J. McGuire went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, and scored two runs. Nate Ehnstrom went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Owen Foday went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Tucker Holm had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, and Noah Dotzier went 1-for-4 with a walk. Carson Kullhem went 1-for-4 and scored a run, and Zack Ehnstrom was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

For St. Wendel, Austin Dickmann threw seven innings, gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded ten strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw two innings, gave up one hit, two walks, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, and Jacob Worlie went 2-for-4 with a double. L. Harren went 2-for-4 with a double, and Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Jake, Ethan, and Tanner Reis all had a walk.

REGION 8A

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 MOORHEAD BREWERS 5

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Muskies defeated their region rivals, the Brewers, they out-hit them ten to nine. They come from a 5-0 deficit to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a passed ball. Lefty John Schumer threw nine innings, gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk, and recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Carlson, who went 4-for-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and scored a run, and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4, and he scored a run, and Cody Partch had two walks. Jake Grueble had a walk, and he was hit by a pitch, and Wes Johnson was hit by a pitch.

For the Brewers, David Ernst threw six innings, gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Casey Clemenson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk. Jordan Leininger threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he had strikeout.

Their offense was led by David Ernst, who went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jordan Leininger went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4, Adam Leininger went 1-for-5, and he scored a run, and Dustin Mertz scored a run.

REGION 8C

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 STARBUCK STARS 2

(Saturday, August 2nd)

The Pirates defeated their region rivals, the Stars. They were out hit eight to five; they were aided by six walks. Sam Oehrlein threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks, and he had a strikeout. Spencer Eisenbraun threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by G. Fuchs went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored a run. G. Fuchs went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Reed Johnson had a walk, and he scored a run. Rick Hendrickson, Spencer Eisenbraun, and Brock Bronhett all had a walk.

For Starbuck, Colin Richards threw three innings, giving up four hits, three runs, and he had a strikeout. D. Alexander threw six innings, gave up one hit, six walks, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by M. Gruber, who went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, and M. Gruber went 2-for-4 with a walk. D. Alexander went 1-for-4 with a walk, and Cameron Simon went 1-for-5. PJ Johnson and Jack Majerus both went 1-for-4, Noah Jenson went 1-for-3, and A. Versteeg was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

