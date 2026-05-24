TOWN BALL ROUND UP SATURDAY, MAY 23RD

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Pirates were out-hit by the Eagles ten to eight; they collected three doubles, and they had one sacrifice fly in this ten-inning battle. Their starting pitcher was Luke Johnson. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, and one walk. Spencer Eisenbraun threw four innings to earn the win in relief; he gave up four hits.

The Pirates' offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, who went 3-4 for an RBI, stole a base, drew a walk, and scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Grayson Fuchs went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Grady Fuchs went 1-5 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Rick Hendrickson was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-4 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Spencer went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Peyton Hemmesch had a stolen base.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw one inning; he retired three batters.

The Eagles' offense was led by Chi Schneider, who went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Luke Knutson went 3-5 with a double, and he scored a run, and Bennett Schultz went 1-5 with a stolen base. Josh Beier was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Derek Dengerud was credited with an RBI. Nathan Meyer went 1-4 with a walk, Shane Rademacher went 1-5, Caleb Nelson went 1-1, and Tyler Kemen scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Silverstreaks out hit the Martins ten to six, in this ten-inning battle, they collected a home run and a pair of sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Ty Reller, who threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Caden Sand, who went 1-5 with a home run for four RBIs. Luke Funk went 2-3 with two walks, and he scored a run. Will Funk went 2-4 with a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Brandon Holm went 2-5, and Ty Reller went 1-4. Owen Funk went 1-2 with a walk, and Zach Birr went 1-1, and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base, Ian Funk and Logan Funk both had a walk.

The Martins' starting pitcher was Brady Goebel; he threw nine innings, gave up six hits, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw one inning; he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and recorded one strikeout.

The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen, who went 2-4, and Matthew Schlangen went 2-3. Tanner Arceneau and Bryan Schlangen both went 1-4, and Nolan Reuter was hit by a pitch.

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Huskies and the Express each collected seven hits; they did have two doubles and two sacrifice bunts. Their starting pitcher was Larkin Kurth, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Carter Kurth threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Jayden Fleck threw 2/3 of an inning, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Jake Wendland, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Lane Glaser went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Brady Larson went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Matt Piechowski went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he had a walk. Billy Marquardt went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt, and Tyler Schiller went 1-5, and he scored a run. Jayden Fleck had a sacrifice bunt, a walk, and he scored a run. Max Martin and Caleb Marquardt both had a walk, and Eli Croat scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and three walks. Ben Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Brooks Marquardt went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Austin Ruehle went 1-5. Ben Johnson went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Adam Beyer went 1-4 with a walk. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Joe Hess had three walks, and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Chargers out-hit the Rangers seven to three, including two doubles; this was also an errorless game. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Reverman. He threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Reagan Nelson closed it out with two innings of relief, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers' offense was led by Daniel Spanier, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Regan Nelson went 2-2 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer and Dylan Gertken both went 1-4, and each scored a run. Ethan had a double.

The Rangers' starting pitcher was Brayden Vanderbeek. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw four innings; he gave up one walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers' offense was led by Nicholas Utsch, who went 2-4 with a triple, a stolen base, and scored a run. Derek Mergen went 1-3, and Matt Hemingson was credited with an RBI. Braydon VanderBeek, Bryce VanderBeek, and Jordan Schleper all had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Royals out-hit the Cubs seven to four, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw one inning; he gave up a walk and recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

The Royals' offense was led by Tyler Prom, who went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jack Boos went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Goose Hadley went 1-2 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Grady Notch went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Cooper Notch went 1-3 with a walk and scored a run. Kyle Budde had two walks, and he was hit twice by a pitch, and Dylan Adams scored a run.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Ethan Ettel. He threw 3 1/23 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Braydon Dunham took the loss. He threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Thomas threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs' offense was led by Brett Engelmeyer, who went 1-3 with a double, had a walk, and scored two runs, and Weston Middendorf went 2-4 with a double and a stolen base. Kegan Stueve and Braydon Dobmeier both had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and each had a walk. Sam Frieler went 1-3, Ethan Ettel had a walk, and he scored a run, and Isaac Rosenberger was credited with a RBI.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 1 5 STARBUCK STARS

The Chuckers out-hit the Stars six to five, and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. Carson McCain threw one inning to close it out; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Jonas Morrison, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Evan Springer was credited with a RBI. David Kingery and Brady Straumann both went 1-3 with a walk, and they scored a run. Carson McCain went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run; Josh Kingery had two walks, and he scored a run. Regan Elton went 1-3, Teagan Kavanagh went 1-4, and Logan Serbus had a walk.

The Stars' starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Olsonowski threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Austin Versteeg threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and three walks. PJ Johnson threw one inning; he gave up one run and three walks.

The Stars' offense was led by Darion Alexander, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Matt Gruber and 1-4, Dylan Alexander went 1-3, and Jackson Hendrickson went 1-1.

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