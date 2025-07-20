UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was another fun week of townball around the St. Cloud area. Catch up on scores from your favorite team below.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Sartell Muskies 5, Cold Spring Springers 1

The Muskies' John Schumer threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits, one run, and he had two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gavan Schulte, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

St. Martin Martins 8, Cold Spring Rockies 2

St. Martin's Scott Lieser tossed eight innings, giving up seven hits, two runs, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases.

St. Joseph Joes 6, Sartell Stone Poneys 2

The Joes' offense was led by Lukas Theisen, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, and scored three runs. Ben Alvord chipped in with a double for two RBIs and a walk.

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 11, Albertville Anglers 1

The Cyclones out-hit Albertville ten to one, including a pair of triples and a double. Owen Arndt threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit, one run, with four walks and six strikeouts. Terrance Moody led the way offensively with a triple and a double, an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run.

Rockford Crows 4, Luxemburg Brewers 1

The Crows' Patrick Binnebose went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and N. Perry went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and scored a run.

The Brewers were led by Jordan Picka, who went 1-for-3 with a double, and Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base, a walk, was hit twice by a pitch, and scored a run.

Nisswa Lightning 7, Avon Lakers 0

Blaine Hardy threw five innings, allowing one hit, walking three, and recording six strikeouts. K. Ligenfelter threw four innings, giving up two hits, one walk, and he had four strikeouts to combine for the shutout. Their offense was led by Kody Ruedisili, who went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks, and scored two runs.

Pierz Brewers 8, St. Wendel Saints 3

The Brewers' Phil Zynda was 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs.

St. Wendel was led by Tanner Tomasek, who went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk, and Tanner Rei,s who was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Cokato Kernels 12, Eden Valley Hawks 1

The Kernels' Gabe Helget threw five innings, allowing two hits, one run, and he recorded six strikeouts.

Ben Arends was knocked around for the Hawks, throwing six innings, giving up twelve hits, and all twelve runs. Sorato

Aitkin Steam 10, Freeport Black Sox 5

The Steam's offense was led by Jake McGuire, who went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double, four RBIs.

Freeport was led by Matt Johnson, who went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Issac Papke, who was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

