Catch Up On The Latest Town League Baseball Standings
The long holiday weekend was a great time to get in some baseball. Town League ball was in full swing on Thursday all around the St. Cloud area. Below are area scores and standings as of July 3rd.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Howard Lake Orphans 19. Clearwater River Cats 8
Jared Loch went 3-4 with 4 RBI, and Jake Gruehagen was 2-3 with 3 RBI.
Eden Valley Hawks 9, St. Nichols Nicks 8
The Hawks were led by Tripp McCann with a HR, double, and 4 RBI. The Nicks were paced by Damion Lincoln, who went 3-5 with a double, triple, 2 RBI, and 3 runs scored.
Farming Flames 10, St. Martin Martins 7
Isaac Nett led the Flames with a HR, double, stolen base, and 2 RBI.
Pierz Brewers 10, Royalton River Dogs 0
J. Prokott threw five innings, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out eight, and Peter Schommer threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, striking out three.
STANDINGS:
Victory League
Team, League/Overall Record
Pierz Lakers 8-1, 8-1
St. Wendel Saints 8-1, 10-5
Opole Bears 7-2, 9-4
Pierz Brewers 7-2, 10-4
Upsala Blue Jays 6-4, 6-5
Randall Cub 5-5, 5-0
Pierz Bulldogs 3-7, 3-8
Aitkin Steam 3-6, 3-6
Freeport Black Sox 3-6, 5-9
Royalton Riverdogs 3-6, 6-7
St. Mathias Devils. 3-6, 3-6
Flensburg Falcons 0-10, 0-10
Team, League/Overall Record
Sobieski Skis 8-2, 9-3
Buckman Billygoats. 7-2, 7-2
Foley Lumberjacks 6-3, 11-4
Avon Lakers 3-5, 4-5
Nisswa Lightning 3-5, 4-5
St. Stephen Steves 2-6, 2-7
Fort Ripley Rebels 1-7, 1-8
County Line
Team, League/Overall Record
Regal Eagles 5-4, 9-7
Starbuck Stars 3-2, 7-5
Atwater Chuckers 2-1, 5-4
NLS Twins 1-1, 3-6
NL Sunburg Lakers 1-1, 3-2
Paynesville Pirates 0-3, 6-7
Central Valley League
Team, League/Overall Record
North
Luxemburg Brewers 6-2, 9-2
Kimball Express 1-1, 6-3
Eden Valley Hawks. 2-3, 2-5
St. Augusta Gussies 0-6, 0-9
South
Watkins Clippers 1-0, 5-1
Cold Spring Rockies 0-1, 5-3
St. Nick Nicks 3-3, 5-6
Pearl Lake Lakers 4-3, 4-7
Sauk Valley League
Class A District 1
Team, League Record
Sartell Muskies 6-0
Monticello Polecats 7-2
Class B District 1
Team, League Record
Cold Springer Springers 9-0
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-4
St. Joseph Joes 4-6
Sartell Stone Poneys 3-6
Albertville Anglers 0-9
Class C Region 1
Team, League Record
Clearwater River Cats 4-4
Becker Bandits 4-4
Clear Lake Lakers 1-6
Stearns County North
Team, League Record
North
Spring Hill Chargers 10-1
New Munich Silver Streaks 7-4
Elrosa Saints 7-4
Greenwald Cubs 3-8
Meire Grove Grovers 1-11
South
St. Martin Martins 9-2
Richmond Royals 8-3
Roscoe Rangers 5-6
Farming Flames 3-7
Lake Henry Lakers 2-9
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
- Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]
- Board Game Buzz: As CMON Sells Zombicide To Asmodee
- Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
- Meet The 11-year-old Making A Difference With Dog Treats
- New Memorial For Herm Bartz Honors A Lifelong Love Of Baseball
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
50 Powerful Images That Capture Winning Moments From Sports History
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli