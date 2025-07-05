The long holiday weekend was a great time to get in some baseball. Town League ball was in full swing on Thursday all around the St. Cloud area. Below are area scores and standings as of July 3rd.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Howard Lake Orphans 19. Clearwater River Cats 8

Jared Loch went 3-4 with 4 RBI, and Jake Gruehagen was 2-3 with 3 RBI.

Eden Valley Hawks 9, St. Nichols Nicks 8

The Hawks were led by Tripp McCann with a HR, double, and 4 RBI. The Nicks were paced by Damion Lincoln, who went 3-5 with a double, triple, 2 RBI, and 3 runs scored.

Farming Flames 10, St. Martin Martins 7

Isaac Nett led the Flames with a HR, double, stolen base, and 2 RBI.

Pierz Brewers 10, Royalton River Dogs 0

J. Prokott threw five innings, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out eight, and Peter Schommer threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, striking out three.

STANDINGS:

Victory League

Team, League/Overall Record

Pierz Lakers 8-1, 8-1

St. Wendel Saints 8-1, 10-5

Opole Bears 7-2, 9-4

Pierz Brewers 7-2, 10-4

Upsala Blue Jays 6-4, 6-5

Randall Cub 5-5, 5-0

Pierz Bulldogs 3-7, 3-8

Aitkin Steam 3-6, 3-6

Freeport Black Sox 3-6, 5-9

Royalton Riverdogs 3-6, 6-7

St. Mathias Devils. 3-6, 3-6

Flensburg Falcons 0-10, 0-10

Team, League/Overall Record

Sobieski Skis 8-2, 9-3

Buckman Billygoats. 7-2, 7-2

Foley Lumberjacks 6-3, 11-4

Avon Lakers 3-5, 4-5

Nisswa Lightning 3-5, 4-5

St. Stephen Steves 2-6, 2-7

Fort Ripley Rebels 1-7, 1-8

County Line

Team, League/Overall Record

Regal Eagles 5-4, 9-7

Starbuck Stars 3-2, 7-5

Atwater Chuckers 2-1, 5-4

NLS Twins 1-1, 3-6

NL Sunburg Lakers 1-1, 3-2

Paynesville Pirates 0-3, 6-7

Central Valley League

Team, League/Overall Record

North

Luxemburg Brewers 6-2, 9-2

Kimball Express 1-1, 6-3

Eden Valley Hawks. 2-3, 2-5

St. Augusta Gussies 0-6, 0-9

South

Watkins Clippers 1-0, 5-1

Cold Spring Rockies 0-1, 5-3

St. Nick Nicks 3-3, 5-6

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-3, 4-7

Sauk Valley League

Class A District 1

Team, League Record

Sartell Muskies 6-0

Monticello Polecats 7-2

Class B District 1

Team, League Record

Cold Springer Springers 9-0

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-4

St. Joseph Joes 4-6

Sartell Stone Poneys 3-6

Albertville Anglers 0-9

Class C Region 1

Team, League Record

Clearwater River Cats 4-4

Becker Bandits 4-4

Clear Lake Lakers 1-6

Stearns County North

Team, League Record

North

Spring Hill Chargers 10-1

New Munich Silver Streaks 7-4

Elrosa Saints 7-4

Greenwald Cubs 3-8

Meire Grove Grovers 1-11

South

St. Martin Martins 9-2

Richmond Royals 8-3

Roscoe Rangers 5-6

Farming Flames 3-7

Lake Henry Lakers 2-9

