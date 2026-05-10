TOWN BALL ROUND UP - FRIDAY MAY 8TH/SATURDAY MAY 9TH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 14 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

The Rockies out-hit the Chargers nineteen to ten, including a home

run, a triple, and four doubles. The Rockies' starting pitcher was

Trevor Larday threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs,

four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weber threw three

innings; he gave up three hits, one run, five walks, and recorded

three strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw four innings; he gave up four

hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded ten strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, who went 6-6 with a

triple and two doubles for five RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs.

Sam Nistler went 2-5 with a home run and a triple for five RBIs, and

he scored a pair of runs. Luke VanErp went 3-6 for an RBI, and he scored

a run. Jordan Neu went 2-3 for an RBI, three walks, and he scored

three runs. Brady Linn went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and

scored two runs, and Austin Dufner went 1-4 with a double and

had one walk. David Jonas went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Thad

Lieser had a walk.

The Chargers' starting pitcher was Regan Nelson. He threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Rowan Nelson

threw one inning; he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded a

strikeout. Ethan Meyer threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, three

walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 1 2/3 innings; he

gave up four hits, three runs, and one walk.

The Chargers' offense was led by Reagan Nelson, who went 3-3 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Ethan Meyer went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, two walks, and he

scored two runs. Austin Schoenberg went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk, and Nathan

Terres went 1-3 with a double. Anthony Reverman went 1-3 with a double for two

RBIs and he scored a run, and Ben Welle went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Daniel

Spanier had two walks, and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken had three walks and

Luke Dehmer had a walk and scored a run. N. Spanier and Sam Rieland both

were hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Lakers out-hit the Lumberjacks five to four, including a sacrifice fly. Their

starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, who threw seven innings. He gave up four hits,

one run, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw

one inning; he retired three batters, and Matt Picklelman threw one inning; he

recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Carter Holthaus, who went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI, Caleb Curry, and Abe Kalthoff both were all credited with an RBI. Elian Mezquita

went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Ryan Jansen

went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base. Reese Gregory went 1-4, and Drew

Lieser went 1-4, and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett was hit by a pitch, and Jack

Theisen had a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich. He threw four innings, he

gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 13

threw four innings, gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded five

strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Mitch Keeler, who went 1-4 for an RBI and

Drew Beier went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Alec Dietl went

1-3. Trey Emmerich, Alex Foss, and Hunter Hammers all had a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 17 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 8

The Kimball Express and the Rivercats both collected sixteen hits. The Express

collected two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Matt

Dingman threw four innings; he gave up nine hits, five runs, and recorded five

strikeouts. No. 17 threw four innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks,

and he recorded six strikeouts. Bria Marquardt threw one inning to close it out, he

gave up a hit and he recorded a he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, who went 2-3 with a home run and a

sacrifice fly for five RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle

went 3-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs; he had a walk, and he

scored five runs. Z. Schmidt went 2-4 for three RBIs, he had a walk, and he

scored a pair of runs. And R. Blank went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brian

Marquardt went 1-2 with a double for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored two

runs, and Scott Marquardt went 2-6. B.MArquardt went 1-3 for an RBI and

M.Danelke went 2-5 with a walk, and he scored two runs. R. Blank went 1-4 for a

RBI and a walk, and M. Dingmann had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Rivercats' starting pitcher was Cody Thiery. He threw two innings, he gave up

eight hits, eleven runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. L. Welle

threw three innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded

two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings; he gave up a hit, two walks,

and recorded two strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, who went 3-6 with a home run for

three RBIs, and Preston Schlegel went 1-5 with a double for a RBI, and he scored

a run. Bryan McCallum went 1-3 with a home run and a double for an RBI, and he

scored a pair of runs. L. Welle went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ty

Carper went 1-2 for an RBI, and Jake Carper went 2-5, with a walk, and he scored a

run. Nick Proshek went 2-5, and Callen Henkemeyer went 1-3. Josh Tapio went

1-2, and he scored a run, and Adam Smith had a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONIES 3 MORA BLUE DEVILS 1

The Stone Ponies out-hit the Blue Devils nine to eight, including a pair of

doubles. The Stone Ponies starting pitcher was Brayden Simones. He threw six

innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. N.

Nierenhousen threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, one run, and recorded

a strikeout. Jeff Amann threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, and recorded

two strikeouts, to close it out.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Braden Simones, who went 3-3 for two RBIs,

had a walk, and scored a run. Miles Simonson went 3-3 with a double for two

RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 2-3 for an RBI and

Dan O’Connell went 2-4, and he scored a run. Calendar O’Connell went 2-3 with a

double, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Blake Boesen went 2-3 for an RBI, and Charles McBain went 1-3. Blake Hause went 1-4 and Braeden

Dykhuizen scored a run.

The Blue Devils' starting pitcher was Derek Graves. He threw eight innings, he

gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Blue Devils' offense was led by Derek Graves, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he

had a walk, and Nathan Nelson went 2-4. Austin Peterson, Wyatt Foss, and Mason

Nelson went 1-4, and Mason was it by a pitch. Logan Graves was hit by a pitch,

Michael Graves went 1-3, and Bryce Norby scored a run.

NOWTHEN KNIGHTS6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Knights out-hit the Lakers ten to five, including a double. Their starting

pitcher was Evan Peterson. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three

runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 38 threw five innings; he

gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Knights' offense was led by G. Carey, who went 3-3 for three RBIs; he had two

walks, and Z. Christenson went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk and

B. Parnander went 1-3 for an RBI and two walks. J. Dickey went 2-5, and he scored

a run. M. Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI, he had two walks, and he scored a run.

J. Miller went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Parke Berman went 1-4

Dustin Rode was hit by a pitch, he had three walks, and he scored two runs.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Caleb Leintz. He threw nine innings, he gave up

ten hits, six runs, twelve walks, and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Hayden Fassler, who went 2-4 with a triple and a

double; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brock Brown went 1-4 and

John Brew had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a

run. Caleb Leintz went 1-3 with a stolen base, James Boyle went 1-3 with a walk,

and Q. Dukowitz had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 4 RAYMOND ROCKETS 4 (A NON-LEAGUE GAME)

The Eagles out-hit the Rockets, eleven to four, including a pair of sacrifice flies.

Their starting pitcher was Brandon Carlson. He threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up

two hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. K. Rohloff threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, and Chris Schneider threw one inning; he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Nate Meyer, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he

scored a run, and Luke Knutson went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly, two walks, one

stolen base, and he scored two runs. Blake Schultz went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly

for an RBI, and Chi Schneider went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brayden

Skindelien went 2-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Gabe Rohman went

1-3, Brandon Carlson went 1-2 with a walk, and G. Paffrath went 1-2.

The starting pitcher for the Rockets was Cooper Dack. He threw four innings, he

gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Call

threw three innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded

two strikeouts, and Noah Klose threw two innings; he gave up two hits.

The Rockets' offense was led by Eli Nelson, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Brett

Swanson went 2-3, and he scored a run. No. 13 went 1-3, John Sawatzky had a

walk, and he scored a run, and Tyler Steen scored a run.

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