Evacuations Underway As Wildfire Spreads Near Flanders Lake

Evacuations Underway As Wildfire Spreads Near Flanders Lake

Maxim Tajer on Unsplash

CROSSLAKE (WJON News) -- People near Crosslake are being evacuated because of an area wildfire. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says fire crews and law enforcement began working to evacuate areas east of East Horseshoe Lake Road and south of County Road 11 on Saturday night because of a wildfire near Flanders Lake.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
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The area is about 5 miles southeast of Breezy Point, and around 10 miles east of Breezy Point. The Crosslake Community Center is serving as a shelter for people affected. Officials say the fire grew rapidly because of dry, windy conditions and is estimated to be about 2,000 acres and is not contained.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a Red Flag Warning on Saturday for 15 counties, including Crow Wing.

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