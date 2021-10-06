Small Wildfire Burning in Lake Itasca State Park

PARK RAPIDS -- Crews are fighting a small wildfire at a state park in northern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources says multiple fire departments responded to a remote part of Lake Itasca State Park after the Clearwater Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire in timber, lowland grass, and brush areas around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say as of this Wednesday afternoon, the Bohall fire is five percent contained and a hose line has been completed around it. Nobody has been hurt and no buildings have been damaged by the fire.

The DNR says park staff members were evacuated from several cabins on the north side, and visitors in the area were given other accommodations in the park as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

