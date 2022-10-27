MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year.

Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.

Due to this extra activity, and bears nature to be up late, it is far more likely that you will encounter a bear when driving during the evening and at night:

Bears are moving more before bedtime and unfortunately, this means the chance of seeing them on roadways (and hitting them) is rising. Be extra vigilant this time of year not only for deer, but bears too as you travel.

Adult bears are anywhere from five to six feet long and can weigh up to 500 pounds. A body like that can do some serious damage to a vehicle and put you as the driver or passenger in harm's way. Be sure to keep an extra close watch out for bear this time of year as you travel, especially in the northern 2/3 of the state. Luckily they will be hibernating soon.

