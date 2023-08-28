Starry Stonewort Discovered in a Wright County Lake

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An invasive species has been found in a Wright County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the invasive algae starry stonewort has been discovered in Clearwater Lake near Annandale. This is the 27th location to confirm the presence of the algae.

The DNR says starry stonewort can at times look like other plants native to Minnesota, but its distinctive white bulbils are more visible in late summer and early fall. The algae can form dense mats which can make recreation difficult and harm native plants.

Under state law, boaters are required to clean and drain watercraft and trailers after use, throw unwanted or unused bait in the garbage, and allow docks, lifts, and rafts to dry for three weeks before moving them between bodies of water to help prevent the spread of invasive species.

Starry stonewart was first discovered in Minnesota in 2015.

