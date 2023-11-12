Football Class 3-A Quarterfinal Results, November 11
--Annandale advanced in the Class 3-A football playoffs by beating Esko 14-7 on Saturday. The Cardinals broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter 2-yard run by Connor Lampi. They will take on Dassel-Cokato on November 18th at 4:30 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium.
--Dassel-Cokato was also victorious on Saturday defeating Minneapolis North 14-7. The Chargers got up early 7-0 in the first quarter on a 24-yard touchdown reception by Monte Gillman and got a touchdown in the third quarter by Caleb Smock. As mentioned above, the Chargers take on Annadale on November 18th at 4:30 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium
