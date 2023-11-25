Stewartville Too Much For Annandale in State Title Game

Annandale lost 43-13 to Stewartville Saturday in the Class 3-A State Football Championship game at the Prep Bowl in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game was tied at 7 after 1 quarter but Stewartville took a 14-7 lead in the 2nd quarter and never looked back.

Connor Lampi scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter and Mitchell Kowall connected with Gabe Westman for a 17-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter for Annandale.

Annandale finishes the season 12-1 while Stewartville finishes a perfect season 14-0.