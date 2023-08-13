Authorities Release Name of Annandale Man Killed in Crash Friday
ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of an Annandale man killed in a crash Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 66-year-old Scott Lampi was driving his car east on Highway 55 near Annandale just after noon when he left the road and crashed into a tree.
Lampi died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
