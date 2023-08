CORINNA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A man from Annandale died in a single-car crash Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was traveling east on Highway 55 in Corinna Township just after noon Friday. His Buick Lucerne left the road and crashed into a tree.



The man was not wearing a seat belt.

More details on the crash, and the identity of the man, are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

