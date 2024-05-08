Graduation Weekend Arrives at SCTCC – SJU/CSB

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Over a thousand students will officially receive their degrees at three commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s a calendar of ceremonies over the weekend:

May 10th: St. Cloud Technical and Community College Commencement

2:00 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Convention Center

Graduates from the Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Summer 2024 are welcome to participate. Nearly 800 students have completed their degrees in the 2023-2024.

Tickets are not required – no limit on guests.

A free shuttle bus will run from SCTCC to the River’s Edge Convention Center starting at 12:30.

Please – no flowers or balloons at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

A free live stream of the ceremony is available here.

May 11th: College of St. Benedict Commencement

Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 a.m. at the Clemens Field House on the CBS campus.

Katie Boylan, a 1999 CSB graduate and the current executive vice president and chief communications officer for Target will give the commencement address.

344 undergraduates and 14 master's and doctorate degrees in nursing.

A live stream of the event is available here.

May 11th: St. John’s University Commencement

Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at St. John’s Abbey and University Church.

Paul Williams, a 1984 SJU graduate and the president and CEO of Project for Pride Living, Inc. will give the commencement address.

355 undergraduate diplomas and 38 School of Theology and Seminary graduates.

A live stream of the event is available here.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Salzbrun's Named Chamber Small Business Owners of the Year

New Overtime Rules Will Affect Thousands of Minnesota Workers

St. Cloud Public Schools Set Dates for Graduation Events