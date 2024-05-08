Graduation Weekend Arrives at SCTCC – SJU/CSB
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Over a thousand students will officially receive their degrees at three commencement ceremonies this weekend.
Here’s a calendar of ceremonies over the weekend:
May 10th: St. Cloud Technical and Community College Commencement
- 2:00 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Convention Center
- Graduates from the Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Summer 2024 are welcome to participate. Nearly 800 students have completed their degrees in the 2023-2024.
- Tickets are not required – no limit on guests.
- A free shuttle bus will run from SCTCC to the River’s Edge Convention Center starting at 12:30.
- Please – no flowers or balloons at the River’s Edge Convention Center.
- A free live stream of the ceremony is available here.
May 11th: College of St. Benedict Commencement
- Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 a.m. at the Clemens Field House on the CBS campus.
- Katie Boylan, a 1999 CSB graduate and the current executive vice president and chief communications officer for Target will give the commencement address.
- 344 undergraduates and 14 master's and doctorate degrees in nursing.
- A live stream of the event is available here.
May 11th: St. John’s University Commencement
- Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at St. John’s Abbey and University Church.
- Paul Williams, a 1984 SJU graduate and the president and CEO of Project for Pride Living, Inc. will give the commencement address.
- 355 undergraduate diplomas and 38 School of Theology and Seminary graduates.
- A live stream of the event is available here.
