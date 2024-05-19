One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash In Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash in Monticello Sunday morning.
Get our free mobile app
According to the State Patrol, at about 1:00 a.m. a car driven by 24-year-old Nelson Rodriguez of Big Lake was going West on I-94 when he went off the road to the right, struck a light pole, then went through a fence, rolled, and came to a stop against a tree.
Rodriguez was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ
The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans