One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash In Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash in Monticello Sunday morning.

According to the State Patrol, at about 1:00 a.m. a car driven by 24-year-old Nelson Rodriguez of Big Lake was going West on I-94 when he went off the road to the right, struck a light pole, then went through a fence, rolled, and came to a stop against a tree.

Rodriguez was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

