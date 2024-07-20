Big Lake Man Hurt In Crash Near Melrose

Big Lake Man Hurt In Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt in a single-car crash Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:15 p.m. a pickup driven by 40-year-old Daniel Holappa of Big Lake was going east on Interstate 94 when he left the road and hit the median barriers at the intersection of Highway 4.

Holappa was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

